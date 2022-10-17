‘That’s my plan’: Dak Prescott drops definitive date for Cowboys return

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is positive he’ll be able to return to action sooner rather than later.

After the Cowboys’ Week 6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, Ed Werder of ESPN asked the injured Prescott whether or not he believes he can play in Week 7 when they take on the Detroit Lions. With confidence, the Dallas quarterback said, “Yeah, for sure. That’s my plan.”

For those unaware, Prescott has been out since sustaining a thumb injury in his throwing hand during their Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fortunately for him, the Cowboys didn’t have to rush him back as Cooper Rush took over and helped them win four straight games until the streak ended this Week 6.

Dak Prescott has already returned to practice after weeks of recovering from the injury that required surgery; however, his participation has been limited. It is also worth noting that recent updates on his condition hasn’t been that good, with the Cowboys still assessing if he can be ready for full practice by Wednesday.

If Prescott’s recovery and progress do not meet the Cowboys’ expectations, there is a possibility that the team opts to sit him out and rely on Rush once again.

It is certainly a welcome development that Prescott is feeling good about his condition. By the looks of it, he is also physically ready. Now, all that he needs to do is show in practice that he is really ready to take the QB1 duties once again.