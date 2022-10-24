Dak Prescott reveals the shocking truth of missed time after Cowboys’ Week 7 return

Dak Prescott made his long-awaited Dallas Cowboys return in Week 7. Prescott, who hadn’t played since Week 1 due to injury, opened up on his missed time following the game, per SI’s Albert Breer.

“I know how much of a blessing it was just to be able to watch these five weeks, and these five weeks to end up with the record we have…I was able to learn a lot,” Prescott said. “I was able to learn what this team’s capable of doing, what we have in all aspects of this team whether it be defense, special teams, whether it be our run game that I feel like is the best it’s been in the past couple years.”

Dak Prescott’s time on the sideline allowed him to take in the game. He learned valuable lessons about the Cowboys and was well-prepared for his return.

The QB went 19-25 through the air in his first game back from injury. Additionally, Dak Prescott tallied over 200 passing yards to go along with a touchdown. It wasn’t a record-setting performance by any means, but he looked sharp in his Week 7 return. Most importantly, the Cowboys defeated an underwhelming Detroit Lions team by a final score of 24-6 to improve to 5-2 on the season.

The Cowboys’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start. However, backup QB Cooper Rush helped keep the team afloat amid Dak Prescott’s absence. With Prescott now back under center, hopes are high in Dallas.

The Cowboys will look to keep rolling in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.