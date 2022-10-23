Dak Prescott’s subtle shade of the Lions ahead of Week 7 injury return for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are set to get starting quarterback Dak Prescott back in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions after a lengthy injury absence. Prescott, who injured his hand in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, underwent surgery and has been recovering ever since. According to Ed Werder, Prescott was heavily involved in the decision to return in Week 7 and even “personally chose” the matchup with the Lions, a team whom he’s had tremendous success against in the past.

“Dak Prescott personally chose the Lions to be the opponent as he returns from a five-game absence following surgery to repair that fracture on his passing hand,” said Werder. “Cowboys playing at home, playing against a one-win Lions team that’s allowed a league-worst 34 points per game and the most points in franchise history through five games. Prescott’s played the Lions three times in his career, winning each game and averaging 30 points, with eight touchdowns and no interceptions…”

It’s easy to see why Prescott would have circled this matchup off on his calendar as the ideal scenario for his return to action. He’ll be playing in front of his home crowd at AT&T Stadium and will be up against a feeble Lions defense that has done nothing but surrender points in 2022.

With Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz also back in the fold, the Cowboys could look to the air frequently as they try to make a statement with a big win over the Lions. It could end up being a very smart move from Prescott, who will have the opportunity to get back into the flow of things in a favorable matchup against Detroit.