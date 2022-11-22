Published November 22, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was seen sporting the Cowboys’ alternate throwback helmet just days before the teams’ 55th Thanksgiving matchup when they face the New York Giants, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN reporter Ed Werder.

After the NFL approved the use of alternate helmets in 2021, the Dallas Cowboys jumped on the opportunity to bring back a taste of the team’s first years in the league when they announced they would unveil a ’60’s themed alternate helmet last July.

“We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season,” Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones said in a July statement. “The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again.”

The throwback helmets will be paired with navy jerseys, white sleeves and shoulders, white numbers on the chest, white pants and navy socks with white stripes, according to the July release. The helmet will sport a gray facemask with two navy stripes down the middle.

The Cowboys will take on the Giants this Thursday in the second of three Thanksgiving Day matchups. Dak Prescott has won in nine consecutive starts over the New York, throwing 20 touchdowns and three interceptions in the process, according to Werder. The Cowboys are 31-22-1 in Thanksgiving games since they claimed a 26-14 victory over the Leroy Kelly and Frank Ryan-led Cleveland Browns in 1966.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse sounded confident in the team’s ability to bottle up Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in a Monday interview.

“He’s a phenomenal quarterback when it comes to things breaking down & using his legs,” Kearse said. “It boils down to guys doing their job. Coaches gonna put us in the best position to go out there and stop what they do.”

Dallas will kick off against New York at 3:30 p.m. CST this Thursday at AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.