Published November 22, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys unleashed hell on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings’ offense in Week 11, destroying the Vikes on the road to the tune of a 40-3 score. The Vikings are no jokes on offense. Apart from Cousins, they have running back Dalvin Cook, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, and tight end TJ Hockenson. But none of them was able to make any dent in the Cowboys’ stop unit which is again about to face Daniel Jones and the New York Giants again on Thursday.

Following their defense’s dominant showing in the Minnesota game, the Cowboys are looking to bottle up Jones, who can be deceptively mobile in the pocket. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse acknowledges that part of the game of Jones, but sounded confident that Dallas will be able to take care of business on defense, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

“He’s a phenomenal quarterback when it comes to things breaking down & using his legs. He’s a pretty mobile quarterback..Boils down to guys doing their job. Coaches gonna put us in the best position to go out there and stop what they do.”

The Cowboys made Minnesota’s offense bleed for points. They allowed just 183 total yards to the Vikings. Dallas was only able to force one turnover in that game, but was brutal in third-down defensive situations, allowing just one conversion to the Vikings in 11 opportunities. Cousins was also sacked seven times for a loss of 49 yards.

Unlike Cousins, though, Jones can be a bit more creative with his legs. Jones rushed for 79 yards on just nine carries in the first meeting with the Cowboys back in Week 3, albeit in a 23-16 Dallas win at MetLife Stadium.