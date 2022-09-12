The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 season is off to a miserable start. First, they lost many of their key pieces to free agency. After that, they got steamrolled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. It’s already a bad start to a critical season for the franchise. The latest news about Dak Prescott will only make things worse for the team.

In the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss against the Buccaneers, Dak Prescott exited the game due to an apparent hand injury. A few minutes after being checked by the trainer, Prescott went to the team’s dugout, never returning to the game. After the game was over, owner Jerry Jones announced that Dak Prescott needs hand surgery, and will be out for several weeks. (via Ari Meirov)

BREAKING: #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells reporters QB Dak Prescott will have to undergo hand surgery and will miss several weeks. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2022

The Cowboys had a disappointing start to their 2022 season, thanks in large part to their offense. Prescott and the Dallas offense couldn’t get anything going all game long, as the Buccaneers kept getting at the quarterback. In fact, it was two pass rush attempts that seemingly caused the hand injury for Dak Prescott. It’s unfortunate, especially after he escaped an injury prior to the game.

All of a sudden, the Cowboys’ season is in jeopardy following Dak Prescott’s injury. Without their star quarterback, they’ll have to rely on Cooper Rush to carry the load for them. Depending on the QB’s recovery, Dallas could be looking at another lost season. We’ll see how Dallas responds to this news and how they’ll bounce back.