‘Felt like something popped’: Dak Prescott dealt with injury scare before Cowboys opener vs. Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys nearly received the worst possible news to start of their season after Dak Prescott suffered an injury scare during practice earlier in the week.

The Cowboys QB reportedly “felt something popped” as he was going through the motions in preparation for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this according to NFL insider Jay Glazer. But thankfully, it was nothing more than a true scare and no serious injuries were registered after Prescott’s foot was checked out.

Via Ari Meirov:

“The Cowboys had a scare during practice this week when Dak Prescott “felt like something popped in his foot,” per Jay Glazer. They quickly took him for x-rays and worried it was something serious. Everything came back negative and Prescott is good to go tonight.”

Another serious lower leg injury would be the last thing Dak Prescott needs after missing most of the 2020 season with a severe ankle fracture. Apart from that lone instance, the Cowboys star has managed to stay pretty much injury-free missing just one game in the other five seasons of his career thus far.

With a season-opening rematch against Tom Brady and the Bucs looming in Week 1, Dak Prescott and Cowboys fans alike can turn their attention to the on-field action and not on any medical issues for the QB>