Dak Prescott update casts some doubt on Week 7 return vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys have managed to stay afloat with Cooper Rush filling in for their injured quarterback Dak Prescott, and have won four straight games after losing their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas has remained committed to Prescott despite Rush’s success, and while he’s not ruled out for Week 6 (although he isn’t expected to play), it doesn’t exactly look like Prescott is a safe bet to suit up in Week 7 either.

Dak Prescott injury update

Prescott has been working his way back from an injury to his thumb on his throwing hand in Week 1, and while the expected timeline was initially expected to be 6-8 weeks long, the Cowboys and Prescott have always believed that Prescott would be back earlier than expected. Prescott isn’t going to take the field in Week 6, and it sounds like he still has some obstacles to clear as he attempts to suit up for Week 7.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, listed as questionable with a thumb injury, won't play tonight, source said. And he still must improve to be ready to practice on Wednesday. It's possible, but no sure thing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

The Cowboys and their fans remain in a bit of an interesting spot with the Prescott/Rush dilemma. On one hand, Prescott clearly is the better quarterback, but Rush has been able to lead the team to wins. It’s only a four game stretch, yes, but wins are the most valuable statistic in the NFL, and right now, Rush is picking them up like they are nothing.

Prescott has been trending towards a return for the past few weeks now, and while a Week 7 return may still happen, it doesn’t look like he’s a sure bet to suit up. How Week 6 goes for the Cowboys and Rush against the Philadelphia Eagles will likely determine how Dallas handles this situation moving forward, but so far, Rush has allowed Prescott to take his time getting healthy. We will see if that luxury exists after their huge divisional matchup in Week 6.