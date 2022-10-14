Dak Prescott not ruled out yet for Week 6 vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys could soon have their QB1 back in the lineup. Dak Prescott has been listed as questionable heading into their Sunday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Week 1 of the season, Prescott suffered a thumb injury. This has kept him out of the lineup since. But according to the Athletics Jon Machota, Prescott has now been upgraded to questionable.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones recently appeared on 105.3 The Fan to talk about the eventual return of Prescott.

Jones was asked if Prescott could be the backup behind Cooper Rush heading into Sunday night. In response, he stated, “Right now, we haven’t made any final decisions.”

Looking ahead, Jones was then asked if Prescott could make his return in two weeks against the Chicago Bears. Jones’s response was much more promising, stating, “I would feel pretty strongly that he’ll definitely play by the Bears game.”

In the absence of Prescott, the Cowboys have been led by Rush. The backup quarterback has played well, leading the Cowboys to a 4-1 record. They are currently second in the NFC East alongside the New York Giants.

Rush, while not putting up big numbers, has done everything the Cowboys have needed him to. He has thrown for 839 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Prescott has been a star for the Cowboys since taking over as the starter in 2016. Many thought that when he went down in Week 1, their season was all but over. But Rush has kept this team afloat and has looked good doing it.

While there isn’t a quarterback controversy taking place in Dallas, if Rush can lead this team to a 6-1 record before Prescott’s return, a conversation could be had.