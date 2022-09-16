More than a few folks have counted out the Dallas Cowboys already. This is after losing star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will require surgery during their 19-3 Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Amid their problems, however, the Cowboys may have just gotten a major boost on the Prescott front. As it turns out, the Pro Bowl quarterback could be back on the field sooner than expected. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that this could come as early as Week 6:

“I would say from my understanding, outside chance that he’s able to play October 16 against the Eagles,” Rapoport said. “But maybe Week 7, potentially by Week 8. Either way, for the Dallas Cowboys, after that surgery, I would say a lot more optimistic than they were going in.”

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: A look at some realistic options for #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's return to the field. pic.twitter.com/MJ5TRWvU9K — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

Some reports suggest that Prescott will be sidelined from anywhere between six to eight weeks as he recovers from thumb surgery. Rapoport’s most recent update here states, however, that Dak’s return could come much earlier. This falls in line with Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones giving his star quarterback a four-week timetable to return.

This is undeniably great news for the Cowboys, who had a lackluster performance in Week 1. Despite this update, though, Dallas will still need to keep the ship afloat over the next month.

There’s been some talk about the team potentially bringing in a new quarterback as a makeshift replacement for Dak Prescott, but it seems that they will no longer need one.