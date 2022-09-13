Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway.

When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and force him out for “several weeks,” there were talks about the Cowboys potentially trading for Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan also didn’t close the door on the possible deal, especially with the veteran quarterback merely serving as backup to Trey Lance.

However, Jones himself squashed those rumors for good after he provided an update on Prescott’s injury. There is now a strong belief that the Cowboys QB could return within the next four games, and so the team won’t have to make a trade.

“We won’t be putting him on IR, which means we want him to be in consideration for playing within the next four games. Consequently, the people that are ready to play quarterback for us are the ones that played all preseason in Cooper Rush and [Will] Grier,” the Cowboys boss explained.

“We don’t have any potential trade pending or in the mill.”

While it definitely would have been interesting to see Jimmy Garoppolo in Cowboys uniform, the Dallas faithful couldn’t wish for a better update than that.

The Cowboys’ success this 2022 season hinges mainly on Dak Prescott and his performance, and so when he got injured, many thought they were doomed. Now, it appears there is a good chance the QB returns sooner rather than later.