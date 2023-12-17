A stomach bug swept through the Cowboys locker room ahead of Week 15 vs. the Bills.

As the Dallas Cowboys were preparing to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, several key players in the locker room were sick to their stomachs, and it had nothing to do with facing Josh Allen on Sunday. NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on the FOX pregame shows that the Cowboys’ had a stomach bug sweep through the team this week.

“The #Cowboys had 10+ players and coaches, including WR Brandin Cooks, CB Stephon Gilmore, and DC Dan Quinn, who caught a stomach bug, which threw off their rhythm for the week, per @JayGlazer. They expect everyone to be good for today's game vs. Buffalo,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov shared on Sunday.

While it’s good news that everyone affected by this sickness this week should be good to go on Sunday, the Cowboys’ stomach bug throwing off “their rhythm” is not a good sign. The Cowboys face a talented and desperate Bills team in Week 15, as the AFC East squad is currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

This is a crucial game for Dallas, too, though, as they need to win out and have the Philadelphia Eagles lose a game at the end of the regular season to win the NFC East, as Philly owns the tiebreakers if they both win out.

Plus, while the Cowboys are undefeated at home, they have lost to the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Eagles on the road. A win over the Bills in Week 15 would go a long way to showing that this Cowboys team is one built to make a deep playoff run, regardless of where they play the games.