The Cowboys should have Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore ready to go in Week 15 vs. the Bills.

The Dallas Cowboys have a huge matchup coming up against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. They have the opportunity to continue building toward the NFC's top seed and pick up a huge win against a talented team. Unfortunately for them, the statuses of numerous key players, namely wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, are not yet fully known. But there is optimism for them.

Cooks and Gilmore are both listed as questionable due to illness but are expected to play, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Cowboys will need help from both of them to slow down and keep pace with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and company.

The Cowboys' receiving game revolves mainly around CeeDee Lamb but Cooks plays a key role as a depth piece, ranking tied for second on the team in receiving touchdowns (five, the same as Jake Ferguson), third in receiving yards (534) and fourth in receptions (39).

Gilmore has been huge for the Cowboys defense, especially following the season-ending injury to Trevon Diggs. The former Defensive Player of the Year has recorded 50 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Dallas has not been very good on the road this season, so picking up a win in Buffalo could go a long way.

Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (ankle) is also listed as questionable for this game. The Bills are not without their injuries, either, as safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger) and linebacker A.J. Epenesa (rib) are out and cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) is listed as questionable.

The Cowboys look more like legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season compared to years past. They could further cement that status by defeating a struggling Bills team.