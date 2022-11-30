Published November 30, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver.

With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to ensure they nab their man. Based on a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, Dallas is willing to make things interesting:

I’m told one thing the Cowboys are also waiting for with OBJ’s visit is to learn his contract desires more specifically. In advance of his arrival Dec 5th, a league source told me it’s “feasible” for Dallas to offer OBJ a multi-year deal “if (the) numbers are reasonable.”

Considering Odell Beckham Jr. is returning from another serious knee injury, getting an extra year or two of insurance for his services sounds like a smart bet. Another injury could very well diminish his value if anything happens to his knee once again.

It could also prove to be a calculated gamble for the Cowboys. They’ll have what reports expect to be a soon-to-be-healthy OBJ that will likely try to come out and prove that he’s still one of the most talented wideouts in the game.

Even just for this season alone, he offers a serious boost to their hopes for a Super Bowl run.

But if they can secure him for an injury-discounted rate for more than just this season, they could be nabbing a terrific asset for their offense.