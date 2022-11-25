Published November 25, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

There’s been plenty of hullabaloo in recent months regarding Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency, despite his ongoing recovery from the ACL injury he suffered during Super Bowl LVI. That is not without good reason, however. Beckham, at his best, provides an explosive target sure to bolster a team’s offense.

And perhaps the Dallas Cowboys, locked in a tight battle in the NFC East with an 8-3 record, might be the frontrunner for the 30-year old’s services. Nonetheless, there might be a catch to the Cowboys’ pursuit of Beckham.

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that he and Odell Beckham Jr. have held preliminary conversations on Thanksgiving night, the Cowboys may wait for the smoke to clear regarding Beckham’s recovery from his knee injury, per ESPN’s Ed Werder.

“#Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said he spoke to UFA WR Odell Beckham Jr today. He would not characterize their conversation and said he was unsure whether Beckham will be healthy enough to play this season until he is more informed about his recovery from ACL surgery,” Werder wrote.

Still, the Cowboys remain arguably the perfect fit for Beckham, both on and off the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliot even made a recruitment pitch towards Beckham, saying that the “stars shine brighter in Dallas”. Alas, the situation should gain a bit more clarity over the coming weeks, with the Cowboys slated to meet with Beckham and his representatives on December 5.

The Cowboys’ division rivals, the New York Giants, are also in hot pursuit of Beckham. Depending on the 30-year old WR’s recovery, he could end up playing a crucial part in the NFC playoff race. Perhaps the Cowboys could one-up the Giants once more, as Dallas has now gone 2-0 over New York during the season after their 28-20 Thanksgiving victory.