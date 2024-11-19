The Dallas Cowboys got embarrassed by the Houston Texans, losing 34-10 on Monday Night Football in Week 11. It was the Cowboys’ fifth straight loss as the team fell to 3-7. Dallas has yet to win a home game this year, starting the season 0-5 at home for the first time since 1989.

Monday night was an absolute disaster for Dallas. And while there are plenty of things to regret, like the humiliating final score, or the Cowboys’ retractable roof breaking and a giant hunk of metal falling to the field in front of reporters prior to the game, head coach Mike McCarthy regrets not playing third-string QB Trey Lance for a series.

On Tuesday, McCarthy went about rectifying that oversight. Although the coach was clear that Cooper Rush would remain the team’s starter, McCarthy said Lance would have a package of plays when the Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders in Week 12, according to the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins on X.

Dallas lost Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9. Rush took his place against the Philadelphia Eagles the following week and, well, it went badly. Rush completed 13 passes for 45 yards. In the game. He also fumbled twice. The Cowboys lost the divisional clash 34-6.

Despite the underwhelming result, McCarthy stuck with Rush, opting to start the eighth-year pro over Lance against the Texans. This, too, went badly. Although Rush improved on his previous outing with 354 yards and a touchdown Monday, he committed two more turnovers and most of his production came in garbage time as it never truly felt as if the Cowboys were in the game.

The Cowboys enter ride or die status with backup QB Cooper Rush

Nonetheless, Rush will be back under center next Sunday as McCarthy is doubling down on the veteran backup.

There’s been more doubling down this season in Dallas than a beginners' blackjack seminar at a learning annex in Reno. Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones has doubled down on his disdain for curtains, on his right to threaten radio hosts and, of course, on keeping head coach Mike McCarthy around.

Taking a page out of the eccentric owner’s book, McCarthy has doubled – or maybe even tripled – down on rolling out Rush. Stubbornness is great and all but blindly sticking by Rush may not be in the team’s best interest.

The Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick to land Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers last year. With the season essentially over, it would be wise for Dallas to see what they have in the fourth-year passer before he hits free agency at the end of 2024.

The Cowboys look to end a five-game skid on the road against a dynamic, young Commanders team in Week 12. Washington has dropped two straight games to fall to second place in the NFC East.