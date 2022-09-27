DeMarcus Lawrence adds to his legend with rare achievement vs. Giants

During tonight’s matchup against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has put on an elite performance. And he has yet again joined an elite group with his latest achievement.

Through three quarters, Lawrence has recorded three total sacks. This is the fifth game where a Cowboys defender has recorded three or more sacks in primetime.

DeMarcus Lawrence has recorded the 5th game by a @dallascowboys player with 3+ sacks in primetime (since individual sacks were first recorded in 1982). Other instances: DeMarcus Lawrence in 2017@DeMarcusWare twice (2008 & 2011)

Too Tall Jones (1987)#MondayNightFootball — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 27, 2022

This is the second time that DeMarcus Lawrence has achieved this feat. He also did it in 2017. Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware did it twice, once in 2008 and again in 2011. Too Tall Jones did it once in 1987.

Along with his three sacks, Lawrence also has six total tackles, including three tackles for loss.

During the third quarter of the game, Lawrence went down with what appeared to be an ankle/foot injury. He is currently questionable to return.

With the fourth quarter halfway over, the Cowboys are currently beating the Giants 23-13. Quarterback Cooper Rush has thrown for 210 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has looked dominant, recording eight receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown against the Giants secondary.

Both Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard have also put on a strong showing so far. Elliot has rushed for 63 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. Pollard has rushed for 90 yards on 10 carries.

The Giants offense has also managed to give the Cowboys defense a hard time. Running back Saquon Barkley has totaled 113 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.

The Cowboys and Giants are headed towards a heated finish in the fourth quarter.