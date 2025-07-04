Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida has yet to play a game in the 2025 regular season. The third-year pro suffered a shoulder injury during one of Boston's spring training games. The former NPB star has been working towards his return all season. The Red Sox continue to navigate an up-and-down season without him, but might not have to wait much longer.

After Thursday's minor league game, Alex Cora could soon have to make a decision between him and Roman Anthony.

Yoshida went 1-for-3 and scored a run for Triple-A Worcester, but what he said after the game turned heads. According to Mass Live's Katie Morrison-O'Day, the 31-year old felt “100 percent” after his first start in the outfield since 2024. Yoshida's return to the field is a great sign as he continues his recovery. The Red Sox need his return to spark their offense as soon as possible.

Since Cora and the Boston front office traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, the team's designated hitter spot lost a lot of power. While Yoshida's return could see him retake his normal spot in left field, Cora could also put him in Anthony's spot at DH. The move would bump the Boston prospect to the second string and potentially back down to the minor leagues.

Anthony's play has taken a turn for the better, but his play suggests that he needs more time in the minor leagues. Yoshida's return could give the Red Sox all the reason they need to send him back down.

Boston entered the season with lofty goals. After trading Devers and struggling on the mound outside of Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox's outlook has changed. However, Boston's fans still expect their team to make a push for the playoffs.

Yoshida could be a big piece of a second half bounce back for Boston. He exited Thursday's game feeling good about being back in the outfield. He could ride the positive momentum all the way back to the major leagues.