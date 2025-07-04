The Philadelphia Eagles’ reluctance to engage in contract extension talks with starting safety Reed Blankenship has raised eyebrows across the NFL, especially considering his role on the team and their healthy financial position. Even after having over $30.7 million in salary cap space, the Eagles have reportedly had no discussions about extending Blankenship, whose $3.5 million per year contract is set to expire after the 2025 season.

Blankenship, an undrafted free agent out of a mid-major program, has defied expectations, becoming a starting safety on a Super Bowl-winning defense. Over the last two seasons, he’s racked up more than 180 total tackles and seven interceptions, proving himself as a dependable, playmaking presence in the secondary. Yet, the Eagles appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach.

“Last I heard, there have been no talks about a contract extension,” Eagles insider Anthony DiBona said during a recent live stream of The Philly Special Show. “So I’d just keep it there… according to a source, there have not been talks between the Eagles and Reed Blankenship at this point.”

This is particularly surprising given his status as the longest-tenured player in the secondary, following the departures of Darius Slay Jr. and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. In 2025, Blankenship is set to earn just $1.4 million in cash, a figure far below market value for a starting safety with his level of production.

The Eagles have otherwise taken a cost-cautious approach this offseason, refusing to offer multi-year deals to outside free agents and focusing instead on low-risk signings and internal extensions. Extensions have already been finalized for players like Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, Cam Jurgens, and Lane Johnson, leaving Blankenship as one of the few impact starters without a long-term commitment.

Though there’s still no clarity on his contract, the Eagles are counting heavily on Blankenship. Behind him, the safety depth chart is filled with inexperienced or unproven players, including rookie Andrew Mukuba, Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum, Lewis Cine, and undrafted rookie Andre’ Sam. Brown and McCollum logged a combined 356 defensive snaps in 2024, and while Mukuba is a promising second-round pick, he will likely need guidance from a veteran like Blankenship.

There’s also a financial gamble at play. Blankenship is expected to command a significant raise, with analyst Josh Davis projecting a new deal in the range of $12 million per year, or $36 million over three years. If he hits the open market in 2026, his price could rise even higher, a pattern the Eagles have seen with former starters like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, who both departed in free agency after receiving little contract attention.

Blankenship shares representation with Commanders WR Terry McLaurin, who has held out in the past to force contract discussions, and some speculate a similar tactic could be in play.