The Boston Red Sox are facing a critical moment in their 2025 season, and team president and CEO Sam Kennedy has made it clear that internal changes are needed. With Boston sitting at 43-45 through 88 games, Kennedy addressed what he called a “systemic” issue plaguing the organization — defensive fundamentals — during an appearance on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI, as noted by MassLive’s Chris Mason.

Kennedy’s comments come as the Red Sox defensive struggles have become a defining theme of the season. Boston currently ranks second in Major League Baseball in total errors with 72, trailing only the 19-67 Colorado Rockies. The club also leads the American League in unearned runs allowed with 49.

Speaking with hosts, Kennedy acknowledged the issue head-on.

“It’s been a systemic thing for a long time,” Kennedy said.

“And that’s on us. That’s on everybody in the organization. It’s not acceptable to be out there at the Major League level and making fundamental mistakes. If you do that in the big leagues, if you give away outs, you’re going to be in trouble.”

He further went on to emphasize the need for across-the-board improvement.

“It’s on all of us. We’re a team and we have to be better in every area, every aspect of the game. Especially the fundamentals. I mean, you cannot be giving away outs and expect to win baseball games. Not at the Major League level. It just doesn’t work.”

The CEO's comments resonated with the growing frustration among the fanbase, especially given the talent on the roster. Players like Trevor Story, Jarren Duran, and Alex Bregman are expected to anchor a contending team—not one giving away extra outs on routine plays.

Boston's fielding woes aren’t just about numbers. They’re directly impacting results. With 72 errors and 49 unearned runs allowed, the mistakes are costing the club games. The Red Sox’s season is in serious danger of slipping away unless significant changes are made.

Since the start of the 2023 season, Boston has committed 289 errors, more than any other team in Major League Baseball, including rebuilding clubs like the Miami Marlins and Rockies. These defensive miscues have translated into lost games and missed opportunities in a tightly contested AL East.

Solutions remain unclear. The team could target defensive specialists at the trade deadline or invest in internal development and coaching. But one thing is certain, the Red Sox cannot afford to continue down this path without consequence.

As Kennedy put it, the responsibility falls on the entire organization, and how they respond may define the remainder of the Red Sox season.