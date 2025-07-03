As Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 earlier this year, it was no doubt a disappointing effort as the opponent dominated in every aspect. With the Chiefs filling out the roster for the upcoming season, looking to redeem themselves after the Super Bowl loss, Kelce would speak more about his frustration with the team's performance.

Kelce would appear on the “Bussin' With The Boys” podcast, where he spoke about the game and unleashed an NSFW-filled talk about how much Philadelphia controlled the game. It was a rough game for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as he was getting pressured throughout the game by the Eagles, which resulted in Kelce catching four balls for 39 yards.

“Even when we got the right call, it was like we were just a step off or a timing off,” Kelce said. “Pat [Mahomes] was under duress, and we just had to try and figure things out on the run. It was an uphill battle all f****** day.”

“I don't know if that ever like came in my mind. It was always just keep f****** fighting and see what happens. But at the same time, it got ugly quick,” Kelce continued. “When they yanked their DBs out, or their big guys on defense, I was just like ‘F*** man,' I know what that sign is. I mean, at that point, you're still in the mode of fight, fight, just give your guys, your coaches, everything you got. And it was just wasn't going our way.”

Chiefs' Travis Kelce gives credit to the Eagles

There's no doubt that the Chiefs' duo of Mahomes and Kelce is ready to come back in the upcoming season and show why the team has had so much success in recent years. Still, Kelce would shout out the Eagles for how well they played against them in the biggest game of the season.

“I mean, I'll give credit, man, from the D-line to the linebackers to defensive backs everywhere on that football field, they had guys flying around,” Kelce said. “I don't know if they had a tick on what was going on, or if they just had the rules set in place, but it felt in the run game and pass game, they just had stuff figured out.”

All eyes for Kelce now are on Week 2 of the season, where they will have a rematch.

“We got them week two, somewhere early, I think. So yeah, we'll get this thing f****** rocking and rolling, boys,” Kelce said.

At any rate, Kansas City is looking to further improve after finishing last season with a 15-2 record, winning the AFC West, and making the Super Bowl, but ultimately losing. The teams open the upcoming season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, Sept. 5.