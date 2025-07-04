Brad Pitt showed his loyalty as a Kansas City Chiefs fan ahead of Super Bowl LIX, but he had to eat his words. After taking a jab at his friend Bradley Cooper, a well-known Philadelphia Eagles supporter, the Hollywood actor watched as the Eagles claimed victory over the Chiefs.

While appearing on the “New Heights” podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, Pitt shared a story from February 2024. At that time, he presented an award to Cooper at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and couldn’t resist sneaking in a playful dig at his friend’s Eagles fandom.

Pitt recalled saying, “He’s been nominated 18 times for an Oscar. If he doesn’t win this one, it’s OK. He’s used to it — he’s a Philadelphia Eagles fan.” The joke, made just weeks before Super Bowl LIX, sparked a viral moment as Cooper was caught off-camera responding, “Man, that’s f—ed up.”

But the Eagles got their revenge quickly. Philadelphia defeated the Chiefs 40–22 in the title game, giving Cooper both the bragging rights and a reason to respond. Pitt admitted that the two didn’t speak for two months after the loss. “He gracefully let me hurt in my psyche,” he said on the podcast.

Despite the friendly rivalry, Pitt emphasized the strength of his friendship with Cooper and his deep connection with the Chiefs. Raised in Springfield, Missouri, he said he’s experienced all the highs and lows of being a lifelong fan — from the early struggles to the team’s recent dominance.

“You feel this sense of pride,” Pitt said, acknowledging how special the last decade has been for Chiefs Kingdom. Still stung by the Super Bowl loss, Pitt even joked with Travis Kelce, telling him, “Wear oven mitts until September,” a playful nod to protecting his hands ahead of a potential redemption season.

As the Eagles celebrated with the Vince Lombardi trophy and the Chiefs recovered, there certainly was a special addendum to a season noted for the entertainment value both on the field and off it, with the playful banter between Pitt and Cooper.