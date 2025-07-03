As the Indianapolis Colts prepare for a pivotal 2025 season, the front office and coaching staff face mounting pressure to solidify the franchise’s long-term trajectory. With uncertainty swirling around the quarterback position and several roster spots in flux, the 2026 NFL Draft looms as a potential turning point. Here are three way-too-early prospects the Colts must monitor closely as the next college football season unfolds.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

No position is under more scrutiny in Indianapolis than quarterback. Anthony Richardson’s first two seasons have been marred by injuries and inconsistent development, prompting the Colts to sign Daniel Jones as a veteran fallback. However, neither has cemented himself as the franchise’s future, leaving the door wide open for a new face under center in 2026.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU’s dynamic signal-caller, is already drawing significant attention from draft analysts. In his first season as a starter, Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, showcasing a gunslinger’s mentality and the ability to challenge defenses vertically. He possesses a quick release, solid pocket presence, and the confidence to make tight-window throws. His field vision and processing ability are advanced for his age, allowing him to work through progressions and execute complex concepts at the line of scrimmage.

However, Nussmeier’s aggressive style can lead to questionable decisions and streaky accuracy. Scouts have noted that he sometimes trusts his arm too much, resulting in unnecessary turnovers. Still, his upside is undeniable—if he can cut down on mistakes and demonstrate greater resilience when adversity strikes, he could emerge as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class. For a Colts team potentially seeking a reset at quarterback, Nussmeier’s combination of arm talent, leadership, and pedigree (his father is Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier) makes him a must-watch prospect.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

While quarterback dominates the headlines, the Colts’ offensive line remains a foundational concern, especially at the tackle positions. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued the unit, and with the 2026 class projected to be deep at left tackle, Indianapolis would be wise to keep an eye on Utah’s Caleb Lomu.

Utah LT Caleb Lomu (@CalebLomu51) His ability to reset and replace his hands is already high-level, and his recovery ability is outstanding for such a young player. Poised under pressure, smooth in space, and still just scratching the surface. OT1 for me heading into 2025.… pic.twitter.com/KkJODqhPTX — Bryan (@BGauvin23) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lomu, who excelled as a redshirt freshman, allowed just three sacks and committed a single penalty in 2024. He’s lauded for his movement skills in the run game and quick reaction time in pass protection. Scouts see significant growth potential; if Lomu continues to develop, he could rise into the top tier of tackle prospects by next spring. His ability to play both left and right tackle would give the Colts much-needed flexibility, particularly if current starters struggle to stay healthy or perform at a high level.

With a young quarterback potentially leading the offense, shoring up the blindside with a prospect like Lomu could be a critical step in ensuring long-term stability and success.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

Indianapolis has invested heavily in its defensive front in recent years, but the search for a true difference-maker off the edge continues. The 2026 draft class features several intriguing pass rushers, and Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. stands out as a player with the potential to transform a defense.

If you like physical edge setters with effortless raw power, you will like Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. pic.twitter.com/gvC91Mn8WS — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bain, at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, combines length with explosive speed-to-power ability. He has racked up 11 sacks over his first two college seasons, demonstrating the knack for creating pressure and disrupting opposing quarterbacks. His physicality and relentless motor make him a fit for multiple defensive schemes, and he’s already shown he can handle a heavy workload against top competition.

For the Colts, who must contend with high-powered offenses in the AFC South, adding a pass rusher of Bain’s caliber could be the missing piece. His versatility would allow defensive coordinator Gus Bradley (or his successor, should changes occur) to deploy creative packages and generate more consistent pressure, a critical factor in today’s NFL.

The 2025 season will dictate much about the Colts’ direction, but regardless of how the year unfolds, keeping tabs on these three prospects is essential. Whether it’s securing the quarterback of the future, fortifying the offensive line, or finding a defensive game-changer, Indianapolis must be proactive in its scouting. Garrett Nussmeier, Caleb Lomu, and Rueben Bain Jr. represent three of the most compelling early targets as the 2026 NFL Draft cycle begins to take shape.