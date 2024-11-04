Things are not going in favor of the Dallas Cowboys of late. It has been a struggle on the field for most of the 2024 NFL season for Dallas, which went further below .500 after suffering a 27-21 road loss at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

At 3-5, Dallas is among the most disappointing teams in the league to date, especially given the level of overall talent on the team. Plus, the Cowboys don't seem to be getting their money's worth from the play of starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott trade idea floated by former NFL cornerback

The Cowboys invested a lot of money in Prescott just before the start of the season when they inked him to a four-year extension contract worth a dizzying total of $240 million that came with $231 million in guaranteed sum.

But five losses through eight games for Dallas paired with the inconsistencies of Prescott under center seemingly led former NFL defensive back Domonique Foxworth to believe that it's time for Jerry Jones to think about trading the star signal-caller for the sake of the team's future.

“They have a lot of holes that they will not be able to solve in one draft,” Foxworth said about the Cowboys during a Domonique Foxworth Show episode uploaded on YouTube by ESPN on Monday morning. “They have valuable assets, one very valuable asset in Dak Prescott,”

“And Parsons is hugely valuable, interjected Charlie Kravitz.

“Right but I assume that he’s one that, I’m not 100% sure, some people think that he may not be there long term either, but I assume that he’s one that they would want to keep because he’s so young and so talented,” Foxworth responded.

For Foxworth, Prescott is the ideal trade asset for the Cowboys partly because of the type of haul Dallas could get from such a move.

Foxworth then referenced the Herschel Walker trade that ultimately paid off for the Cowboys after turning the assets they got from that mega-transaction with the Minnesota Vikings into building blocks for what eventually became Dallas' incredible run in the 1990s. In the eyes of Foxworth, a Prescott trade would address holes on Dallas' roster while supplementing the young stars on the team, namely Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and Trevon Diggs.

“With him [Parsons], CeeDee [Lamb], and Trevon Diggs you have 3 really quality players that they’re young enough that you could try to build around. The only point that I’m making here it’s the Herschel Walker trade all over again right,” Foxworth continued.

“You could argue that this team as it’s currently constructed, not through any fault of Dak, is not going to win a championship. Your best chance going forward is trying to replenish this roster with picks that you could generate from moving on.”

It is not too late for the Cowboys to turn things around this season, but the pressure is so high at the moment for Dallas to win games. Prescott also suffered a hamstring injury in the Falcons game which could potentially keep him out for Week 10's crucial showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. That surely isn't helping stabilize the trust of Cowboys fans in the team.

So far in the 2024 NFL regular season, Prescott has 1,978 passing yards, good for just 11th in the league. He also has 11 touchdown passes against eight interceptions.