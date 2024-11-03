The 2024 season has gone from bad to worse for the Dallas Cowboys, who dropped their third straight game in a 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Not only were the Cowboys outplayed once again, but they lost QB1 Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury in the second half.

After the game, Prescott described the injury. “I gotta get it looked at. Didn’t think much of it, but on the next play, I felt a pull,” Prescott said. “That’s something I never felt. It was tough to walk on it at that point.”

After the injury, Cooper Rush replaced Prescott and he tried to rally the Cowboys back into contention. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

While the Cowboys (3-5) were trying to stay in the game, Kirk Cousins was razor sharp in leading the Falcons offense. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. Cousins threw his opening touchdown pass to Drake London, an acrobatic reception of 9 yards. The Atlanta quarterback also threw a 36-yard scoring pass to Darnell Mooney. His last TD pass was an 11-yard TD to Ray-Ray McCloud.

Prescott had been accurate prior to the injury

After opening the scoring with a field goal, Prescott and the Cowboys were playing catch-up throughout the rest of the game.

The Falcons built a 14-3 lead before the Cowboys got a touchdown late in the first half when Prescott hit Rico Dowdle with a juggling 3-yard TD pass.

Prescott completed 18 of 24 passes for 133 yards and the scoring pass to Dowdle was his only TD of the game. The quarterback did not throw an interception.

Prescott ran the ball 3 times for 30 yards, including a season-long 22-yard run. Tight end Jake Ferguson was the leading Cowboys receiver in the game. He caught 7 passes for 71 yards and was targeted 10 times by Prescott and Rush