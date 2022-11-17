Published November 17, 2022

By Joe Fragano

The Dallas Cowboys have held Ezekiel Elliott out of action ever since the veteran sprained his right knee against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 23. After missing three weeks and two games, Elliott told reporters at a Thursday press conference that he might be nearing a return from his knee injury in Week 11.

“I’m definitely very optimistic about this week,” Ezekiel Elliott said of his return from injury ahead of Week 11, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. “Barring any setbacks the next couple of days, I’m feeling good. I feel as good as I’ve felt since the injury this early in a week. I think I’m in a good spot.”

Elliott has been limited all week at practice just as he was leading up to the Cowboys’ showdown with the Packers in Week 11, but he wasn’t nearly as positive about his chances to get on the field at Lambeau last week.

The Cowboys haven’t struggled to run the ball in Elliott’s absence. Tony Pollard stepped out as a highly productive starter for the first time in his career in Elliott’s absence. As good as Pollard has been, the Cowboys are still missing Elliott’s ability as a bruiser, especially in short yardage situations. The Vikings’ defense is one that has allowed only 101.5 rushing yards per home game this season. Having the ability to switch back and forth between both Pollard and Elliott would be a valuable tool for the Cowboys in an important road contest.

If Ezekiel Elliott does suit up in Week 11, the knee will be “braced up.”