Published November 13, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

After an uneventful bye week, many Dallas Cowboys fans expected Ezekiel Elliott to return back to the field against the Green Bay Packers. The running back has missed the last few games due to an injury. Every indication from Dallas’ camp initially seemed to show that Zeke would be back to eating against Green Bay.

However, Zeke’s return will have to wait. The Cowboys officially ruled Elliott inactive for this Week 10 contest.

It had been trending this way Sunday morning. While fielding questions from reporters, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy gave a troubling update on Elliott. The coach seemed to indicate that Elliott would be unable to play, once again leaving the RB1 role to Tony Pollard. (via Ed Werder)

“While he wasn’t definitive, #Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy does not seem to expect RB Ezekiel Elliott to play vs #Packers today – his hyperextended right knee needing another week. Tony Pollard expected to start. He leads Dallas in rushing and TDs.”

The good news for the Cowboys is that they have an equally talented replacement in Tony Pollard. Pollard has been the best weapon Dallas has on the ground. He helped them win in convincing fashion against the Chicago Bears in their last game. Even without Zeke, this team should still be good to go against a struggling Green Bay team.

The Cowboys’ running back situation is rather interesting to follow. Both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are capable RB1 on most other teams. However, the latter has been outperforming the former all season long. As a result, fans have been calling for the team to promote Pollard to the RB1 role.