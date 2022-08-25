The Dallas Cowboys just can’t catch a break, man. They’ve already had a rather underwhelming offseason, losing many key members on offense and defense. La’El Collins, Amari Cooper, and Randy Gregory are now on different teams. After a disappointing playoff exit, fans expected more from them in the offseason.

Now, they’re going to lose another key member of their team for a good chunk of the season. Tyron Smith has been heralded as the best offensive lineman in the team after Collins’ exit. Now, the Cowboys OL will lose Smith for the start of the regular season due to an avulsion fracture in his knee. The nightmare offseason just got worse.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to be too fazed about the injury. Speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Jones talked about Tyron Smith’s injury. The owner reassured fans that Smith will return at least before their eventual playoff game. Classic Jerry Jones talk right here. (via Michael Gehlken)

“It’s a setback. …We’ll have him at the right time. We’ll have him in that San Francisco [playoff] game, or the equivalent of it that we had last year.”

Jones’ optimism is commendable, at the very least. However, the Cowboys’ path to a playoff appearance isn’t as easy as their owner makes it sound. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders made serious moves in the offseason, moves that are way better than what Dallas has done. If one of those teams snag a playoff spot, the team will have to fight for a Wild Card spot.

Still, the Cowboys should have enough talent on their roster to win the games they need to win. They have two defensive standouts in Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, as well as other talented players on offense. However, if they struggle out of the gate… Jones’ comments will stand out even mroe.