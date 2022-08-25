Brutal Tyron Smith injury gets another devastating update

Every update about Tyron Smith’s hamstring injury is worse than the last. The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive tackle suffered an injury in practice just weeks before the regular season begins.

After Smith’s injury was reportedly so bad that it will keep him out for weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said that he will have to wait until December at best to return. He reported that Smith suffered an avulsion fracture, which will need surgery to fix.

#Cowboys standout LT Tyron Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery, sources say. If he’s back at all, it’ll be December. A tough loss. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

Tyron Smith has been a key part of the Cowboys’ offensive line for over a decade. The eight-time Pro Bowler has had trouble staying healthy in recent years, though, playing in just 13 games total over the last two seasons and hasn’t played a full regular season since 2015. Although he only missed three games for most of those seasons, he is about to have his second season in three years where he can count the number of games he played on one hand.

Dallas lost center Connor Williams and tackle La’el Collins in free agency. Losing Smith for roughly the whole season is a brutal development for the Cowboys, who are looking to repeat as NFC East champions. Josh Ball and Tyler Smith seem like the most likely players to replace Smith, one of their most important players, for the time being.

The Cowboys will have to figure out their firm solution to Smith’s injury quickly. Blocking for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot is extremely important as they look to get back to the playoffs.