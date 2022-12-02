Published December 2, 2022

By Joe Fragano · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the latest public figure to speak out against Jerry Jones in a press conference on Wednesday over Jones’ appearance in a controversial photo from 1957.

In the photo in question, a high school-aged Jones appears behind a group of students that are blocking Black students from entering North Little Rock High School in protest of desegregation. Jones has confirmed in the past he is indeed in the photo, but James said he believes the photo has not been talked about enough.

“But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo —and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it —but it seems like it’s just been buried,” James told reporters on Wednesday. “Like, ‘Oh, it happened. OK, we just move on.'”

James’ comments on Jones and the photo came up during Jones’ standing interview with DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan on Friday. When asked for a reaction on James’ stance, Jones gushed about James’ impact on basketball and his community.

Jones, however, never actually spoke on James’ comments about the photo.

“I’m just giving him due,” Jones said. “I’m just giving him due there. Certainly, he has influence, and just because of all of the above. His accomplishments, how he’s utilized his sport and how he’s utilized his platform. How we have done it. He has enhanced basketball, he’s made a lot of people a lot of money. But, I hope I have too.”

This is not the first time James has spoken out about the Cowboys over a social issue. James announced over Instagram live in late October that he no longer roots for the Cowboys because of the stance the franchise took on players kneeling in protest of police brutality of Black people during the national anthem.