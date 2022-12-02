Published December 2, 2022

LeBron James chiming in on the controversial 1957 image of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is dividing the internet. On one hand, there are the likes of Kendrick Perkins and Shannon Sharpe voicing out their support and admiration for James’ stance on the matter. On the other hand, and almost obligatory, are those who are expressing a completely opposite view of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar touching on the subject.

Let’s take a look first at some of the people backing the Lakers forward.

WOW!!! Bron just asked the media why haven’t they asked him about the Jerry Jones photo like they asked him about Kyrie comments. This is about to REALLY take off. Man I wish we were doing @undisputed tomorrow. DAMN IT — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 1, 2022

For all those who are saying it doesn’t make sense for the media to ask LeBron about this, keep in mind he grew up as a Cowboys fan and recently said he no longer supports the Cowboys because of Jerry Jones’ response to Colin Kaepernick’s protest. LeBron is spot on. https://t.co/t8rEEMfgc7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 1, 2022

A friend once told me…don't make the man the mountain.

It's easy to make this conversation about Lebron & Jerry Jones. But the convo is actually the way the media frames the missteps of black people harsher than those of white people.

Harping on the specifics clouds the point — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) December 1, 2022

And then we have here the other side, which thinks the Lakers star is a hypocrite for rhetorically wondering about the absence of questions from the media with regard to the Jerry Jones photo fiasco while being silent on other socio-political issues.

LeBron has been asked about China’s present-day human rights violations and Kyrie’s situation, also present day, and he’s now upset the media isn’t focused on what Jerry Jones did 55 years ago when he was 14. — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) December 1, 2022

That Jerry Jones picture has been willfully misinterpreted by everyone who didn’t read that WaPo article. And it’s incredibly disappointing and disheartening to watch LeBron turn it into a lazy minded whatsboutism with Kyrie. — 'Nata Edwards (@NataTheScribe) December 1, 2022

LeBron James targeted Jerry Jones because he was photographed near racial dispute as a young kid 65 years ago. Why does @KingJames defend China, but try to cancel Jones for being in the background of a disturbance in 1957? Cowardly and pathetic. https://t.co/8KLq1Hr1lnpic.twitter.com/4qt30t4qpO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 1, 2022

It can be recalled that LeBron James once said that Daryl Morey “wasn’t uneducated” when the former Houston Rockets general manager posted a tweet in support of Hongkong which led to a bit of deterioration of the relationship between the NBA and China — a huge market for the league.

In any case, LeBron James is not a stranger when it comes to being a divisive figure because of his views. It’s been quite a transformation for the Lakers forward, who entered the NBA in 2003 as an 18-year-old manchild seen by many as the next coming of Michael Jordan but is probably closer to a legend like Bill Russell when weighed with all on-court and off-court factors.

LeBron James will never shy away from speaking his mind. You can always expect that from the Lakers leader.