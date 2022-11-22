Published November 22, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Despite having to deal this season with some significant injuries, the Dallas Cowboys have still found a way to go 7-3 after 10 games. They survived multiple weeks without Dak Prescott and with Cooper Rush serving as his placeholder under center. They have also been successful overall even though they have yet to see veteran left tackle Tyron Smith play a single game this season/

Speaking of Smith, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that once the veteran returns to active status, he will be taking over the starting left tackle slot right away and that rookie Tyler Smith will be shifting from left tackle to left guard (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

“Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said Tyron Smith will be the Cowboys’ left tackle when he returns from his hamstring injury. Jones said he thinks rookie Tyler Smith will ‘easily’ make the transition from left tackle to left guard”

Tyron Smith went down with a serious hamstring injury and was placed on the injured reserve just before the start of the 2022 NFL season. Tyler Smith, meanwhile, has been serviceable as the Cowboys’ starting left tackle, with Pro Football Focus giving him an overall grade of 64.2, a 64.7 rating in pass blocking, and 62.2 rating in run blocking.

The Cowboys have yet to announce a concrete timeline for the return of Tyron Smith, but he should be back in action by the time the playoffs roll around.

The Cowboys are coming off a 40-3 road win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 and will play the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day this coming Thursday at home.