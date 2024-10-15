When the microphones turned off on the set of ESPN's First Take, former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban was caught making a sympathetic remark about Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones.



“I feel bad for Jerry (Jones), I really do,” Cuban said.



The Cowboys are on the wrong side of where they were the previous season. They have a 3-3 record and were dismantled 47-9 by the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It was their second game of allowing 40+ points, with the first coming against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.



In 2023, Dallas was simply dominant. They ended up with the highest-scoring offense in the league (29.9 points per game). Also, they had the fifth-best defense in the league, only allowing 18.5 points per game. So far this season, it's been the inverse. They're currently 19th in the league on offense and 30th in defense. While some of their downfall can be attributed to Dan Quinn leaving the defensive coordinator position, they retained most of their personnel.

Regardless, the defensive woes have been inexcusable. Also, the offense has looked like a shell of itself. After Michael Irvin sounded the alarm on the Cowboys, Cuban had a similar sentiment, but this one with more empathy and sympathy.

Jerry Jones has question marks around him and the Cowboys

Jones was unhinged in a radio rant about the Cowboys' performance on Tuesday. He scrutinized a reporter for asking about the lack of offseason moves. The attack could be one of frustration, since Jones has a winning expectation for his franchise. The ability to not handle constructive criticism is a little alarming, considering the circumstances.

Also, the Cowboys owner is the general manager of the team. One of the most critical moves he made was not signing current Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. In a Sports Illustrated article, Jones stated that the team couldn't afford him. Henry ended up signing a two-year, $16 million with the Ravens.

This was one of the many misses in free agency for the Cowboys. They also let Tony Pollard walk in free agency, and he ended up signing with the Tennessee Titans. Had they been willing to spend money on anyone other than quarterback Dak Prescott, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, this might be a different conversation.

However, there's only been six weeks of the season so far. There's still time for improvement and a turnaround but it's dwindling fast. If Jones can make some needed adjustments via trade or any other move, the Cowboys could have a chance in an unstable NFC East division.