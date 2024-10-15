Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is letting out his frustrations in the press with his team's performance. Jones called himself an idiot in a prolonged rant he gave on a Dallas radio station, 105.3 the FAN.

“One of the stupidest things I've ever done, that anybody had ever analyzed was buy the Cowboys. It was an idiot that did that. So idiot things can turn into good decisions,” Jones said on the air. “Smart things can turn into bad decisions. The facts are when you make one, you don't really know if it's going to be good or not at the time. You want some conversation this morning, you're getting it.”

The Cowboys turned in a horrific performance in the team's most recent game, a 47-9 drubbing at the hands of the Detroit Lions. Dallas is now 3-3 on the year.

Jones' comments were picked up and reported by The Athletic. The Cowboys owner seemed to get very testy and frustrated with the interviewer during his radio appearance. He was asked about why he didn't make more offseason moves to improve Dallas before the 2024 campaign.

“This is not your job. Your job isn't to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it. That's not your job,” Jones added. “I'll get somebody else to ask these questions. I'm not kidding. You're not going to figure it out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this (NFL) meeting I'm going to today with 32 teams here, you're geniuses.”

Jones didn't stop there. He kept up the offense as his comments continued to flow.

“You really think you're gonna sit here with a microphone and tell me all of the things that I've done wrong without going over the rights,” he added. “Listen, we both know we're talking to a lot of great fans, a lot of great listeners. And I'm very sorry for what happened out there Sunday. I'm sick about what happened Sunday.”

Cowboys fans surely feel the same frustration as Jones. The team hasn't won a Super Bowl for almost 30 years.

Cowboys have been a total disappointment this season

Dallas entered the 2024 season with high expectations, after losing to the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys are instead 3-3, and have looked completely lost on defense in those losses.

The Cowboys allowed nearly 500 yards of offense to Detroit, including 308 yards through the air. Dallas has given up more than 40 points twice through the team's first six games. Those are numbers that will need to see improvement for the team moving forward.

Dallas visits San Francisco for its next game, on October 27. Cowboys fans are desperate to see a victory in that contest.