Michael Irvin ‘sounds the alarm’ on Cowboys season

People across the NFL landscape, including Michael Irvin have torched the Dallas Cowboys after their 47-9 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Even ESPN's First Take host Stephen A. Smith trolled the Cowboys. Nonetheless, Irvin took to the “Come and Talk 2 Me” podcast and shared his continued concerns with his former squad.

“That thing on the wall that says break glass in case of emergency, crack that s**t now, right now,” Irvin said. “I’m sounding the alarm for the help that they need on offense. I’m not sounding the alarm thinking that even with DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons coming back, that’s going to be sufficient enough to stop the holes and the bleeding on that defense.

“So, I’m just sounding the alarm and breaking the glass saying get Davante (Adams), get me some help on this offense because I know you cannot fix that defense. But yeah that glass is broken.”

Michael Irvin points out the Cowboys' issues on both sides

The issue comes as a recurring one for the former star receiver. A few weeks ago, Irvin demanded the Cowboys make a trade to improve their offense. Now with Davante Adams likely not playing for the Las Vegas Raiders again, Dallas could snag him when the value might not be the highest. However, it's not only a receiver issue for the team. It's a bit of everything.

There's no established run game since Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Also, the Cowboys had an opportunity to sign Derrick Henry but they simply refused. There's been a lack of consistent offense the entire season. On the flip side, the defense hasn't fared much better either.

Irvin has given up on any hope that Dallas can fix their defense, so he just wants them to bring in more weapons for Dak Prescott on the offensive side of the ball. After losing 47-9 they might need to make player personnel changes. Dallas is giving up 28 points per game, the third worst in the NFL only ahead of the Panthers (33.8) and Jaguars (29.7).

In six games they have given up over 40 points twice already. The three wins they have came against the Browns, Giants, and Steelers. While the Steelers have a 4-2 record their offense has been more in line with the Browns and Giants.

Regardless, the Cowboys have some serious work to do if they want to reach the top of the NFC East again. The Philadelphia Eagles are looking more like their old selves. The Washington Commanders look like a legitimate threat with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way.

The Cowboys will need to clean up the issues quickly if they want to avoid another blowout loss.