The NFL Twitter account recently proposed that Micah Parsons and Tyreek Hill should race one another again. However, Parsons declined for an extremely bold reason that will catch Dallas Cowboys’ fans attention, per Parsons’ Twitter account.

“Sorry ima be in Bowl but in confident @cheetah will hold it down for me in my absence!”

Hill later responded to Parsons.

“That’s good for you .. you still slow,” Hill wrote on Twitter.

Micah Parsons previously beat Tyreek Hill in a race. But the Cowboys’ star linebacker reacted to the win in humble fashion.

“I know he (Hill) isn’t coming out here and playing his best. He just played a couple days ago. He’s the fastest man in the league. I’m just happy to be somewhere in the middle. I do want a Madden 95 speed, though,” Parsons said.

The Cowboys and Dolphins are both in the NFL Playoffs. But Micah Parsons clearly has his sights set on the Super Bowl. Dallas enjoyed a strong year and will have an opportunity to make a deep playoff run.

Parsons enjoyed a terrific year. He will garner Defensive Player of the Year attention. Whether he wins the award or not, it is difficult to refute the notion that Dallas would be where they are without him. Micah Parsons will aim to continue playing well in the NFL Playoffs.

As for a Hill-Parsons race, we could see it during Pro Bowl week if both players’ teams are eliminated from contention. Otherwise, it may be a while before they go head-to-head.