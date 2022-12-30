By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Without a doubt, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the league. He is a top-tier player in the 2022 NFL season, especially when it comes to getting in the backfield and throwing quarterbacks to the ground. That’s despite the fact that he hasn’t quite been sacking opposing signal-callers often lately.

Parsons, however, highlighted that getting to quarterbacks aren’t as easy as it might look to others (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk).

“It’s not as easy as everyone or I may look or other guys may look or make it seem,” Parsons said. “I promise you, sacking the quarterback’s not that easy, especially when they’re game-planning against it and they don’t want you to get going.”

Micah Parsons entered Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans with only a sack in four outings. He was not able to record a sack in Week 16’s win against the Philadelphia Eagles at home, with his only sack over that four-game stretch being in Week 15’s overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On the season, Micah Parsons has a total of 13.0 sacks to go with 13 tackles for loss. He woke up Thursday fifth in the NFL with 13.0 sacks, half-a-sack fewer than the output of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garret, who has only played 14 games so far to 15 by Parsons.

Nevertheless, Micah Parsons is an integral piece of the Cowboys, who will look for him to continue his otherwise excellent job in creating pressure in the trenches.