After taking care of their Week 4 business against the New England Patriots, Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are quickly shifting their focus on Week 5 and the bigger challenge that awaits them: the San Francisco 49ers.

Both Jones and Parsons know the importance of the game, especially since it will be the Cowboys' first real test against a top team in the NFL. The 49ers currently lead the NFC West with a 4-0 record and are just one of two teams who remain undefeated in the league (along with the Philadelphia Eagles).

For Jones, beating the 49ers would be a massive statement for the Cowboys and a testament to what they are capable of achieving.

“A win in San Francisco would be magnificent. I just think a win against that team would feel like you're playing for the marbles in the NFL. We’re gonna come in there and try to stay on the field with them,” the Cowboys boss said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Of course Parsons knows it won't be easy. He even compared the upcoming showdown to a playoff game, one that has all the makings of a really tough and tight battle. However, the Dallas defensive star is not running away from the challenge. He understands how crucial it is for the team to hold their own against one of the best teams in the league, and so he's already preparing himself for it.

“This is the top NFC team. I think (it’s) us, Philly and the 49ers. This is a playoff game. This is something you look forward to. … It’s going to be a test. It’s going to be back and forth. It’s going to go down to the wire,” Parsons shared.

The good news for the Cowboys is that they are coming off a morale-boosting victory where they handed Bill Belichick the worst loss of his coaching career. Whether they can carry that momentum against the 49ers remains to be seen, but Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons definitely have a reason to be optimistic.