Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones never expected his team to steamroll the New England Patriots in Week 4. He shared his thoughts on the dominant win with The Athletic's Jon Machota on Sunday.

“I didn't expect this type of showing today,” Jerry Jones said.

The Cowboys bounced back in emphatic fashion following their 28-16 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. Dallas' mistakes proved costly in this game. The Cowboys committed 13 penalties that could have translated to 107 yards of offense. They trimmed the 11-point halftime deficit to five before the Cardinals' put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Jerry Jones' Cowboys looked like a different team against Bill Belichick's New England Patriots on Sunday. Dallas' defense was the league's most dominant through the first two weeks of the season. The Cowboys regained their swagger on defense against the Patriots on Sunday. The former had two defensive touchdowns in the 35-point rout of New England on Sunday. They ruined the homecoming of former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who now plays for the Patriots.

Defense has been the Cowboys' battle cry this season. They beat the New York Giants and New York Jets by an average of 30 points in their first two games. Rejuvenated Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has led the charge for the defense. Whenever their defense plays lights out, they win big. They proved it yet again against the Patriots on Sunday.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys face a daunting task against Brock Purdy and the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. It's an exciting matchup between the NFL's second-ranked defense against the league's second-ranked offense. Something's got to give between these two fierce NFC rivals next week.