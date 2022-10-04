The Dallas Cowboys stacked their third straight win on Sunday after an impressive 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders. At this point, Dallas doesn’t even look like they’re missing their superstar quarterback Dak Prescott.

After another win, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones had nothing but high praise for head coach Mike McCarthy. Jones commended the Cowboys shot-caller for battling through adversity and leading his team to an unexpected winning streak (via David Moore of The Dallas Morning News):

“I don’t know how you could say enough about how he’s handled this team initially starting out,’’ Jones said. “It’s like a boxer, a fighter, walking out and just getting hit with the best shot you absolutely could [get] right on the chin. First step out. “How do you get that all back together? “Give him his due. He has managed to right the ship, steady it, and then progressively get this team in shape to play without Dak.’’

Jones went on to say that thanks to McCarthy’s coaching, the Cowboys have now reestablished themselves as a real threat in the NFC East, and perhaps even beyond:

“I think it would be an injustice not to give him the kind of credit as head coach for getting this thing right and getting it to this point,’’ Jones said. “What’s happened over the last three weeks with the makeup of our team, and I think our personnel and potential with the makeup of this team, these three games got us back in the hunt.’’

For his part, McCarthy humbly accepted his GM’s praise:

“Hey, I think you guys should listen to Jerry,’’ McCarthy said. “It’s nice. It’s always nice when people say nice things about you. But I think this, particularly my relationship with Jerry, you know, I’ve always enjoyed our conversations privately and I always have walked away from those conversations with a lot of confidence. “So my point is, he says nice things to me privately, too.’’

There’s clearly a lot of love going around right now — and for good reason. As Jones said, McCarthy definitely deserves a ton of praise for how he’s handled the past few weeks. Cooper Rush has to take a lot of credit too, for the amazing job he’s done in deputizing for Prescott, who himself is now working his way back. The same can be said about the Cowboys’ defense over the past three weeks.

McCarthy and Co. will want to keep their hot streak going in Week 5 as they take on the defending champs Los Angeles Rams in a tough matchup.