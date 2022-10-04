The Dallas Cowboys have won three games in a row despite not having star quarterback Dak Prescott. They beat the Washington Commanders, 25-10, in Week 4 at the AT&T Stadium. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Cowboys’ Week 4 win.

The Cowboys’ victory over the Commanders on Sunday afternoon achieved something few believed was possible the night Dak Prescott suffered a broken thumb. Dallas is now 3-0 with backup quarterback Cooper Rush this season (4-0 with him as the starter). Even when most people were wondering how the Cowboys would survive, they have remained near the top of their division standings.

Rush, in fact, is the only quarterback in team history to win his first four games. The clock is ticking on Prescott’s return, but Rush’s performance has definitely cushioned the blow of the former’s absence.

Here are our four takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 4 win vs. the Commanders.

Cooper Rush with his third straight win? Trevon Diggs playing shut down defense? Maybe Michael Gallup for scoring a TD? Who was the best player from Sunday's win?#RankEm | @WinStarWorld — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 3, 2022

4. Kings of the division

The Cowboys have won two NFC East games in six days. That means that they have now extended their division-winning run to eight games.

Recall that last season, Dallas not only swept the division. The Cowboys also won those six games by an average of 22.2 points. The Cowboys have certainly not been as dominant so far in 2022, but they’ll take the results since they’re all still Ws.

Take note that the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants by seven points on Monday night, then defeated Washington by 15 points on Sunday.

3. Cowboys special teams struggled

For the most part of this current season, the Cowboys have excelled on special teams. In this game, however, that was not the case.

In the punt return game, KaVontae Turpin offered Dallas nothing. When the Cowboys’ offensive line parted, kicker Brett Maher also had an extra point blocked. Additionally, Bryan Anger, who had been great since the beginning of the season, shanked a 22-yard punt in the fourth quarter to put Washington on the Dallas 30-yard line.

If the Cowboys want their win streak to continue, then for sure, their special teams unit needs to get right again.

2. Michael Gallup looks good

Seasoned wide receiver Michael Gallup returned to the field after a nine-month hiatus. In doing so, he also made his presence felt.

Recall that Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17 versus Arizona on this field earlier this year. He was scheduled to return last week, but he thought he needed a little more time to recover following a practice mishap.

Gallup was at ease on Sunday. On third-and-8, his first reception was 18 yards. A few seconds later, on third down, he grabbed a 9-yard pass towards the back of the end zone. That gave the Cowboys a 12-7 lead at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, he earned a 38-yard pass interference call on cornerback Williams Jackson III. Gallup then got another pass interference call against Jackson in the fourth quarter, this time for 27 yards. That was one play after the Cowboys’ defense held on fourth down.

Dallas kept Gallup on the active roster from the start of the season in the hopes that he would miss no more than four games, which is what a player can miss if they begin the season on the injured reserve list.

Last season, he had 33 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared in only nine games, however, after losing time to repair a torn meniscus. Keep in mind that Gallup was one of the league’s leading receivers before suffering that injury in the fourth quarter of a win against Washington in Week 2.

Despite his injury-plagued season, the team still signed him to a 5-year, $62.5 million contract over the offseason. That took place on the day after they traded veteran receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland.

1. Scoring when it counted

The Cowboys’ offense didn’t put up many points on Sunday, but when they needed to score, they actually did. They did a swell job of performing at their best when it counted the most.

It was not entirely smooth sailing, though. Take note that the Cowboys fell behind early, as the Commanders took a 7-6 lead. Cooper Rush then led the offense on a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. That gave the Cowboys a 12-7 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the Commanders made a field goal to get within 15-10, but Rush immediately responded. He led a 3-play, 75-yard scoring drive to extend their advantage to 22-10.

The Cowboys’ defense also got involved and held. With a fourth down on the Cowboys’ 11-yard line in the fourth, the Commanders had a chance to close the distance and win the game. However, Trevon Diggs tipped a throw to Terry McLaurin in the back of the end zone. The pass was called incomplete.

It may not have been a truly dominant win, but again, the Cowboys will take what they can. Just going 3-0 without Prescott is a blessing in itself already.