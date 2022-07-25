Mike McCarthy’s snippy answer to question about job security with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not happy that his job status is the main focus ahead of their training camp on Wednesday.

There have been plenty of speculations about McCarthy’s job this offseason, particularly with Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton being linked with the team following his departure from the New Orleans Saints. With Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn also getting a new multi-year deal with the franchise, doubts about McCarthy’s head coaching future only intensified.

However, McCarthy is not entertaining those talks, expressing his dismay that the focus is on him instead of the job they are doing in a bid to contend for the title.

“It’s irritating that the first question you ask me has nothing to do with how I do my job. I show up every day for work to win a championship. How do we win today? That’s what I’m asking,” McCarthy said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

“My viewpoint is it’s not a story. It’s a media-driven narrative, or at least a narrative driven outside my realm.”

Mike McCarthy also highlighted that he’s no wasting his time answering a question that won’t really help them win football games. That is his priority as it should be.

Furthermore, the Cowboys coach noted that he’s not bothered by the fact that owner Jerry Jones didn’t immediately show his support of him publicly, which only fueled the rumors of his exit further. Jones has since emphasized that they never considered moving on from the veteran tactician.

While McCarthy’s job security will remain a talking point, especially if the Cowboys struggle early, at least the head coach knows where his head should be at this point in time.