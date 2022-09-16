Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads

There’s no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys offense will be handcuffed for a few weeks after Dak Prescott broke his thumb in Dallas’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush will slide into the starting spot, but he can’t be expected to make the same plays his Pro Bowl teammate can.

After Jerry Jones called out CeeDee Lamb for needing to be better, there is more blame-shifting afoot. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has made a name for himself as a flashy play caller, but his head coach believes now is the time to tone things down and get back to basics with Prescott injured.

“Let’s be honest. In Kellen’s time as a coordinator he’s been able to play very, very aggressive,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said in his daily press conference Friday morning. “We’re in a phase right now that we’ve got to be a little smarter in certain situations. That’s all part of growing as a play caller.”

McCarthy’s comments come after Moore appeared to abandon a successful running game against Tampa Bay last week. Ezekiel Elliott averaged 5.2 yards per carry against the Bucs but only got 10 carries in the game. Elliott only ran the ball four times in the second half of the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay.

McCarthy also said during his presser that he and Moore would run through the team’s play call sheet “a little longer” than they normally would this week. The Cowboys are faced with another solid team on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town.