Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys currently sit at 2-2 on the young season and are dealing with a case of the injury bug, as Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Brandin Cooks are all expected to miss this week's game vs the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cooks reportedly sustained an infection in his right knee after a procedure last week in New York following the Cowboys‘ win vs the Giants, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

The injury will challenge the depth in a Cowboys' receiver room that is already a bit shallow behind star wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Interestingly enough, recently, Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade out of that organization, so naturally, some wondered whether the Cowboys may be interested in entering the Adams sweepstakes.

McCarthy, however, does not appear to be on board with that speculation, per Clarence Hill Jr on X, formerly Twitter.

“I love the guys we have here. The two Jalen’s, Turpin, love our practice squad guys,” said McCarthy when asked about the Cowboys' potential interest in Adams.

Although Adams may not be the explosive athlete he once was during his time as a member of the Green Bay Packers, he remains one of the best route runners in the game and is still wreaking havoc on opponents as a member of the Raiders. One could only imagine what he might be able to do with some better quarterback play, which the Cowboys would be able to provide him in Dak Prescott.

Still, it seems as though Dallas is perfectly happy to weather the injury storm with their current roster intact and perhaps lean even more heavily on CeeDee Lamb until Cooks is able to return.

Their game against the Steelers is slated to kick off at 8:20 PM ET from Pittsburgh on Sunday evening.