The Dallas Cowboys moved to 2-2 on the season when they took down the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. While a trade for embattened Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams would certainly help their playoff chances, the Cowboys are choosing to go with the flow.

Dallas is not interested in trading for Adams, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Cowboys reportedly checked in on the wide receiver's market, but are no longer interested in moving forward towards a deal.

While the Raiders are also 2-2 on the season, their offensive situation is much different than the Cowboys. Gardner Minshew hasn't rocked the boat too much, but he also hasn't led Las Vegas to any offensive explosions with their high point total on the year being 26.

On the year, Adams has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. While he went for over 100 yards and a score against the Baltimore Ravens, Adams has been held in check by his standards. With Las Vegas lacking a true offensive identity, the star receiver is looking to play elsewhere.

But it won't be in Dallas. Whether it be due to asking price or scheme fit, the Cowboys won't be moving forward on a Davante Adams trade. With CeeDee Lamb leading the charge, Dallas is confident in their already established receiving corps.

What Cowboys have to offer at receiver

The aforementioned Lamb has been a spark plug for the Cowboys' offense. His 20 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns lead the team in every category. Dallas knows he can't do it alone, but they're confident in their WR1.

Tight end Jake Ferguson ranks second on the team in receptions and receiving yards with 16 and 159 respectively. Jalen Tolbert is the next wide receiver behind Lamb with 160 yards and a touchdown. Five different players have caught a touchdown pass in 2024. One of them was Brandin Cooks, who should play a larger role once he gets past his injury.

All in all, the Cowboys rank fourth in the league, averaging 255.5 yards per game through the air. While a player of Adams' caliber would certainly improve that number, Dallas didn't think it wasn't worth the squeeze.

The Cowboys will likely continue to scour the market, they looked into a trade in the first place. But at least heading into Week 5, Dallas is expecting to run it back with their current roster against the Pittsburgh Steelers.