The Dallas Cowboys have already endured a disappointing season, so Monday's update on CeeDee Lamb was something that they desperately needed. It was reported earlier in the day that Dak Prescott will be sidelined for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. But it appears that Lamb's sprained AC joint is not considered to be serious, and he should have a chance to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lamb's shoulder will continue to be monitored by the Cowboys, but it looks like he'll be healthy enough for their upcoming NFC East clash.

Lamb hauled in eight passes on 12 targets for 47 yards in the Cowboys' 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

