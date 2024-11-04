The Dallas Cowboys have had a dreadful first half of the 2024 NFL season. Dallas is 3-5 heading into Week 10 and is firmly on the outside of the NFC playoff picture. Matters went from bad to worse on Monday as the Cowboys got a discouraging injury update about their most important player.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's hamstring injury is worse than initially feared, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Prescott is expected to miss multiple weeks. He left Sunday's game against the Falcons in the third quarter with the hamstring injury.

The Cowboys will have to rely on backups Cooper Rush and Trey Lance in their upcoming games. Those include matchups against the Eagles, Texans, possibly the Commanders, and maybe beyond that, per Ari Meirov.

In fact, Meirov also reported that the Cowboys are considering placing Prescott on injured reserve while he seeks additional opinions on his injury.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is on the final year of his contract, and the 2024 season looks like a lost cause. Big changes could be coming for Dallas during the offseason this winter.

Prescott is not the only Cowboys player hurting. CeeDee Lamb briefly left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, but returned to finish the game. The team revealed on Sunday that Lamb suffered an injury to his right AC Joint in his shoulder. At the time, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was optimistic that Lamb could continue playing since he returned to Sunday's game.

It will be interesting to see if Prescott's diagnosis changes anything for Dallas.

Will the Cowboys turn into sellers at the NFL trade deadline after Prescott, Lamb injuries?

Prescott's injury makes the rest of the 2024 season incredibly difficult for the Cowboys. This is especially true because they already find themselves in a difficult position at 3-5.

This has caused many to question whether the Cowboys will become sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Dallas has a number of players who could make fine additions to a playoff team. Now could be the right time to gain back some value that could help the team in the future, especially if they rebuild or retool in the offseason.

Some of those players could include guard Zack Martin, running back Rico Dowdle, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks. All of these players could be attractive to teams who have a realistic path to the postseason and want to add some reinforcements.

Dallas would also be wise to keep the phone lines open through Tuesday and listen to any and all trade offers that come in.

It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks treat the Dallas Cowboys.