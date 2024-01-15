The Cowboys had another embarrassing game in the playoffs with Dak Prescott at the helm.

The Dallas Cowboys had another embarrassing performance in the playoffs on Sunday night, losing 48-32 to a Green Bay Packers team they should've beaten. While many believed America's Team could finally make a Super Bowl run, it did not happen and quarterback Dak Prescott is definitely partially to blame.

In fact, Skip Bayless said on Undisputed this morning that Dallas should get rid of Dak ASAP after failing to get his team past the Wild Card Round again.

“The Cowboys can do better than Dak Prescott.”@RealSkipBayless calls for the Cowboys to make a change at QB pic.twitter.com/YF9zM2HO3F — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 15, 2024

Skip spoke on some of the great QBs the Cowboys have had in the past and how they were reliable. But when it comes to Prescott, Bayless doesn't have that same belief in him. You can't exactly blame the FS1 host for feeling this way since Dak has not been able to get Dallas to a Super Bowl.

Dak is now 2-5 in the postseason and although he had a great season, the results weren't there against Green Bay. The signal-caller threw for 87 yards in the first half on Sunday including two interceptions. Ultimately, he finished 41 for 60 for 403 yards and three TDs against the two picks. Yes, the second half was a mile better, but it wasn't enough to get the job done.

CeeDee Lamb and Prescott were one of the most dominant duos in the NFL this season but they weren't connected at all vs the Packers. While Jerry Jones has voiced time and time again that he believes Dak is the right QB1 for his franchise, there's definitely going to be some question marks now after another brutal exit on the big stage.

Dallas has some decisions to make.