Skip Bayless cannot believe how Jerry Jones let Pete Carroll slip away from the Dallas Cowboys. The controversial media personality voiced his negative thoughts on the Cowboys' head coaching hunt after Carroll signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bayless, a notorious Cowboys fan, could not hold back. He unleashed an 11-minute rant on his YouTube channel, ‘The Skip Bayless Show.' In it, Bayless criticized Jones for intentionally avoiding Carroll, whom he deemed the “most qualified coach” available.

“Oh, Jerry Jones is slick,” Bayless said. “He ‘talked' to Pete Carroll just so he can tell everybody when he hires Brian Schottenheimer, ‘Well, I did talk to old Pete, but we didn't come to any sort of conclusion.' Stop it, Jerry! I've heard enough. The obvious, most qualified coach on the market is Pete Carroll. He built a dynasty of a program at USC and a dynasty at Seattle. I know he's 73, but he's 73 going on 43 or 33.”

The Las Vegas Raiders confirmed their hiring of Carroll on Friday morning. Carroll spent the 2024 season as an advisor of the Seattle Seahawks after spending the previous 14 years as the team's head coach. Throughout his tenure, he led the team to 10 playoff appearances, four NFC West titles and one Super Bowl victory.

Bayless accused Jones of fearing that Carroll would be too professional to allow him to control the team. The former Fox Sports host called the Cowboys a “country club” that Jones “built.”

“[Pete Carroll] is too big for you, Jerry. He would come in and destroy the country club culture that you have built in Dallas for your players. Pete Carroll, he has aura, mystique, PR energy; he takes over every stage he's on. He's just too charismatic for you, Jerry.”

Skip Bayless claims Jerry Jones fears losing control of Cowboys

Bayless did not stop, continuing to claim that Jones wanted to “run over” his head coach. Carroll, a veteran head coach with decades of high-level experience, would not be someone who would let drama spill over onto the field.

“You couldn't run over Pete Carroll; you couldn't tell him what to do. You couldn't order him [or] demand. And then when he won — and I do think he would win very quickly — he would get almost all the credit. Maybe not Deion [Sanders] kind of credit, but almost all of the credit would go to Pete Carroll.”

The Cowboys remain one of the few teams in the league without a head coach. With Carroll, Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, and Aaron Glenn all off the board, Jones' options are getting thin.