The Dallas Cowboys got a late start on their search for a new head coach after the team waited a week before moving on from Mike McCarthy. Since then, the Cowboys have been linked to Deion Sanders and, more realistically, to Brian Schottenheimer. However, an unexpected candidate for the Cowboys’ head coach vacancy has emerged.

Owner Jerry Jones has reached out to former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll about the job in Dallas, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The discussion was “informal, although the interest is legitimate enough to be reported.”

Carroll spent 14 seasons as the Seahawks' head coach before stepping down following the 2023 campaign. He left Seattle with a 137-89 regular season record while going 10-9 in the playoffs. Carroll led the team to its first – and, to date, only – Super Bowl title in 2013.

Although Carroll agreed to part ways with the Seahawks, he’s still interested in coaching. At 73, he would be the oldest head coach in the NFL. Andy Reid is currently the league’s oldest head coach at 66.

Despite his age, Carroll emerged as a serious candidate in this hiring cycle when the Chicago Bears interviewed the veteran coach. The Las Vegas Raiders also showed an interest in Carroll. Now that the Bears have hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Carroll could be the Raiders' backup option. The 49ers have contemplated hiring Carroll as the team's defensive coordinator.

Will the Cowboys pursue veteran head coach Pete Carroll?

While age factored into the Bears' decision, it doesn’t appear to bother Las Vegas. It’s unknown how Jerry Jones and the Cowboys feel about it as the team has yet to interview Carroll.

Since parting ways with McCarthy, Dallas made noise with its link to Sanders. But no serious effort to land Colorado’s coach has been reported. The Cowboys met with former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and completed a virtual interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who’s preparing to take on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Most recently, the Cowboys held a five-hour meeting with Schottenheimer, who replaced Moore as offensive coordinator after he departed from Dallas following the 2022 season. This was the second in-person interview Jones has had with Schottenheimer.

It remains to be seen if Dallas will take its interest in Carroll to the next level. But the team has already missed out on the top coaching candidates in this cycle due to its thorough mishandling of McCarthy. Johnson went to the Bears, Aaron Glenn signed with the Jets and the Patriots landed Mike Vrabel.